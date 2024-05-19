Las Vegas Aces beat Los Angeles Sparks 89-82, advance to 2-0 overall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are off to a strong start on the year after beating the Los Angeles Sparks 89-82 and advancing to 2-0 overall on Saturday Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Guard Jackie Young (22 pts, 11 ast) and center A'ja Wilson (22 pts, 10 reb) lead the way for the Aces with a pair of double-doubles, guard Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and guard Kate Martin made her WNBA Debut with a corner three.

The rookie from Iowa stepping up came to no surprise for her team.

"That's who she is," Wilson said. "She's high energy always in practice so it was just a matter of time that is translated over to the game."

"She's a pro right now that's the whole statement with her," Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon said. "Her habits, her work ethic, the way she sees the game, she's a great teammate, she just does a lot of little things that help you win."

Watch one fan share her excitement watching another win from the Las Vegas Aces.

Fan sound from Aces vs Sparks

Up next: Aces host the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m.