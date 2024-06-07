Las Vegas Aces are back home, look to snap Seattle’s five game winning streak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are set to host the Seattle Storm for a top-three match-up in the west on Friday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces are second in the western conference at 5-2 while third ranked Seattle storms into Vegas on a five-game winning streak with a 6-3 record.

While the Aces finished their road trip 2-1, the reigning back-to-back world champions won their last match against the Dallas Wings with A’ja Wilson becoming the first player in league history to record at least 35 points, 10 points and five steals in a game.

Wilson is first in the WNBA in scoring, rebounding and blocks. As a team, Vegas leads the league in defensive rebounding and has won the last seven games against the Storm.

Aside from basketball, Friday’s competition is the second Commissioner’s Cup game of the season. Throughout the five-game series, the Aces have partnered with Reproductive Freedom For All Nevada and have raised $3,000 so far.

Las Vegas and Seattle tip off at 7 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ION.