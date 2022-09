LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In her first season as a head coach in the WNBA, Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Aces are heading to the 2022 WNBA Finals.

It'll be the first time Las Vegas will host the WNBA Finals. The Aces advanced to the finals after outlasting the Seattle Storm 97-94 in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals.

They will play the winner of the Chicago-Connecticut series.

Game 1 is scheduled for noon on Sunday. You can watch on KTNV.