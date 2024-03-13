Lady Rebels outlast Colorado St. 62-52, advance to Mountain West championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 21st-ranked Lady Rebels defeated Colorado State 62-52 in a tough-fought Mountain West semifinal on Tuesday, advancing to Wednesday's conference final where they will face San Diego State. It was the red-hot Rebels' 14th straight win.

After UNLV held a 26-21 lead at halftime, the 1-seed Rebs started the 3rd quarter on a 9-0 run and seemed to be pulling away from the 5-seed Rams. But the game remained a tight battle until just under four minutes to go when the Rebels went on an 11-3 run to extend their lead back to double digits.

After winning a third straight regular season Mountain West title, the two-time defending Mountain West champion Rebs will go for their first three-peat as conference champs since the program did it in the Big West from 1984-86.

"Our goal was to get to championship Wednesday and we're playing in the game," UNLV head coach Lindy La Roque told media after Tuesday's win. "We had huge contributions from everyone and it takes that grit and perseverance and composure to gut out a win like this so you can play three games in three days."

In a rough shooting night for both sides in which UNLV senior star Desi-Rae Young was limited to 6 points, Amarachi Kimpson stole the show. The freshman guard led the way with 18 points, leading a decisive late run by the Rebels in the final minutes.

"It means a lot to me," Kimpson said after her career game. "It's my first go-around with these girls and I want to get to the championship win and realize what it takes to get there."

"I think we all know what we're capable of as a team," forward Alyssa Brown said. "We're a super deep squad and it can be anybody's night. We just try to take what the offense gives us."

Tip-off in the Mountain West championship between the Lady Rebels and San Diego State/Boise State is set for 7:30 at the Thomas & Mack Center.