Lady Rebels blowout Utah State in first MW Conference game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On the eve of New Year's Eve, the Lady Rebels were finally back at home and have officially started their quest for a third straight Mountain West Championship against Utah State. After today, it's safe to say they are off to a good start.

From start to finish the Lady Rebels were showing their dominance on both sides of the floor.

UNLV led by 42 points at one point in this game and got those points by taking advantage of what they did on defense.

The Lady Rebels scored 41 points off turnovers, and no one was better than Center Desi-Rae Young who finished with 31 points and nine rebounds.

UNLV takes care of Utah State 107-65 and have improved to 11-1.

After the game, Young and head coach Lindy La Rocque says they wanted to make sure they won this game in style.

"We knew obviously opening conference we wanted to make a statement for ourselves and the rest of the conference that we're here, we're ready to play, we're better than ever and we're going to stay disciplined and do the right thing," La Rocque said.

"​This is our first game back on our home court and first game In conference, so I was super excited to play and just excited to play what our team can do," Young said.

The Lady Rebels will have another tough test ahead of them.

They will be going on the road to face Colorado State next Saturday at noon Pacific Time.

