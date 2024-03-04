Kyle Larson wins Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Even with this pesky wind, there's just something about Las Vegas that brings out the best out of Kyle Larson.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver gets back-to-back wins at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and made it look easy.

Larson led 181 of the 267 laps and swept the first two stages in a dominating performance.

The last few laps got a bit interesting with Tyler Reddick getting about a car length away from Larson, but he couldn't make the pass.

Larson now has his third career race win in Las Vegas.

He spoke to us after the race about having to defend Reddick in that last stretch and how he credits his team on pit road for the dominating win.

"He was really fast," Larson said. "I knew he was going to be the guy to beat after he was charging at the end of the first stage. Just a great execution by the team...pit stops were amazing, car was fast....we were able to just put a solid race in from the start."

Las Vegas locals Noah Gragson and Kyle Busch also raced today.

Gragson would finish in the top 10 at 6th place, while Busch would finish in 26th after receiving a pass-through penalty.

