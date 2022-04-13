Watch
KTNV's Dave Courvoisier to sing national anthem at Las Vegas Ballpark

Posted at 4:25 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 19:25:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV’s very own Dave Courvoisier will sing the national anthem before the Las Vegas Aviators game on April 24.

The first pitch of the game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

Courvoisier will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" for the crowd at the 10,000-seat ballpark shortly before that.

"What could be more American than having the privilege of singing the national anthem at a baseball game?" Courvoisier said. "Guess I better start practicing so I can hit the high notes!"

The Aviators are the AAA affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

