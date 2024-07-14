Knights and Raiders come together for 5th annual Battle for Vegas

SUMMERLIN, Nev. (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders played in their fifth annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday night where the two teams raised $225,000 for Best Buddies Nevada.

"It means a lot to me, it means a lot organization of Best Buddies to be able to be a part of and event like this," Knights center Jack Eichel said.

Eichel along with Raiders punter A.J. Cole were the two team captains for their respective clubs, helping lead the Knights as well as the Raiders through interacting with fans and having friendly competition.

"It's a blast, we're looking for vengeance, we're looking to return to greatness and that's what we're going for today," Cole said.

Though the Raiders gave it their best effort, the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions got the win 30-17, taking home the trophy for the third consecutive year.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III was a part of the winning team as the first-ever active collegiate student-athlete to compete in the charity event.

Through the last five years, Battle for Vegas has helped raise over one million dollars for charities throughout the state.