Knights and Desert Dogs host Camp 99 teaching kids both lacrosse and hockey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs are hosting 165 kids for the inaugural "Camp" 99, where they will teach young players both hockey and lacrosse.

The kids would be split into two groups, with some starting at America First Center with the Knights, and others starting at Lee's Family Forum with the Desert Dogs.

"It's like so interesting to see from their point of view on what lacrosse is like," Camp 99 participant Dellis Leist said.

The hockey staff is comprised of VGK/HSK coaches, while the lacrosse staff is comprised of Desert Dogs players.

It's a lot to throw at kids, but they and the coaches say they have had nothing but fun.

"It kind of brings you back to when you were a kid," Desert Dogs forward Marshal King said. "I know for me I was probably five or six years old when I got into Lacrosse. To be able to be a part of their first experience with Lacrosse and see them grow throughout the week... it's been great."

"One thing I have to tell myself is to slow down a little bit because I think, 'oh we can try this, they can do this and this can be really cool,'" VGK director of coaching and instructor programming Brian Salcido said.

Before this camp, some kids say they had never held a lacrosse stick before. Now, they think they might have found a new sport.

"It's fun to improve on sports and I just find it fun to try new things," Leist said.