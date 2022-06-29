LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nolan Kohorst isn't afraid of wearing too many hats.

"I'm a sixth grade teacher at Faith Lutheran and then I'm coaching special teams for the Faith Lutheran football team and I'm kicking here for the Knight Hawks," said Kohorst.

A Green Valley High School graduate and former UNLV Rebels kicker, Kohorst once again is back on the football field, this time for the Vegas Knight Hawks.

Besides playing football again, he's also teaching sixth grade math, science, and history and coaching special teams at Faith Lutheran Middle and High School.

"It's just the connections with the kids. It doesn't matter what subject area, it doesn't matter what content, what lessons we're teaching," shared Kohorst. "If you can make that connection with a kid and have that kind of light bulb moment where they understand that content and can apply it in a lot of different ways, that's what teaching is all about."

The Las Vegas native says he's grateful to have a support system that allows him to inspire students on and off the football field.

"For Coach Davis allowing me the flexibility to teach and play, for my administration at Faith to say, 'okay you can miss a Monday to travel back from Boston or Green Bay, wherever you are,' has been awesome," said Kohorst. "Even my kids in class, having that support and them say, 'Oh we watched your game! This is awesome! We're gonna be at your game on Saturday!' Just kinda keeps that drive going and everything in perspective."

It's that drive that's given him the opportunity to suit up once again in his hometown.

"To be a Rebel was always the dream. And then when another team came in, I was like, 'We've got Gabe McCoy, Jerico Flowers, our UNLV guys,'" stated Kohorst. "And then for me to step in and say, 'I can do it. too.' It's surreal to think about because those guys are amazing. But for me to be able to say I'm from here, this is where I was born and raised. I am Vegas Born. It's awesome to keep going with it."