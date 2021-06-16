Kelsey Plum scores career-high 32, Aces beat Liberty 100-78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 13 of her career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, Liz Cambage had 14 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 100-78.

Plum was 11 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 6 from distance, to top her previous best of 23 points against Seattle in 2017.

Dearica Hamby had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for Las Vegas (9-3). Jackie Young added 11 points and A'ja Wilson scored 10.

Plum led all scorers with 13 points in the fist half to help Las Vegas build a 48-45 lead.