Kehlani to perform at halftime during 2023 WNBA All-Star game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA has announced that Kehlani will perform at halftime during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Halftime game.

The game will be played on Saturday, July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

"Performing at the WNBA All-Star halftime show is a powerful reminder of the magic that happens when women come together,” said Kehlani. “I'm beyond excited to be part of this iconic celebration.”

Kehlani is a two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, whose 2015 breakout mixtape, "You Should Be Here," earned them multiple accolades. They have also been honored at the American Music Awards, BET Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Soul Train Music Awards. Their tracks have been featured on movie soundtracks including "Suicide Squad" and "The Fate of the Furious."

Last year, Kehlani released their third studio album, "Blue Water Road."

ABC will air the All-Star Game in primetime for the first time at 5:30 p.m. PT, and 8:30 p.m. ET.