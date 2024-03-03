John Hunter Nemechek notches 10th career Xfinity Series win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The wind has been a bother for everyone in Las Vegas, including NASCAR drivers. However, one of them made it look like it was just a slight breeze.

John Hunter Nemechek is your winner of the Xfinity series. There really wasn't a time where he didn't look good throughout the race. This is his 10th career Xfinity win and first inside the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nemechek was battling it out against his teammate Chandler Smith for much of the race.

Smith would win the first two stages but Nemechek ended up leading 99 of the 200 laps in the race. He took the checkered flag by seconds over second-place driver Cole Custer.

The wind was a factor in the race and Nemechek did say that he could definitely feel it when he was driving. However, it certainly wasn't something that stopped him from driving a great race.

"It was pretty tricky," Nemechek said. "You'd get a gust once in a while and other times, it was as calm as can be in the race car. It just depended on how it gusted down the back straightaway. Sometimes, you're loose into turn three. Sometimes, you miss the bottom and sometimes you're spot on. Kind of just tricky."

Nemechek will be back on the race track on Sunday for the Cup Series race.

Thankfully, for him and the rest of the drivers, the wind won't nearly be an issue, which means we are in for a great race day for the Pennzoil 400 which is set for 12:30 p.m.