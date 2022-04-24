Watch
Sports

Actions

Jazz beat Mavericks to tie series, spoil Doncic's return

Donovan Mitchell, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Dallas Mavericks' Reggie Bullock (25) and Dwight Powell (7) defend in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Donovan Mitchell, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell
Posted at 5:14 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 20:14:36-04

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert gave Utah the lead with an alley-oop dunk with 11.0 seconds left and the Jazz held off the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 on Saturday in Game 4 to tie the first-round series.

Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Dallas. Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points for Utah, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and seven assists, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds — 10 off the offensive glass.

Gobert was 3 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 9 of 18 overall. Dallas star Luka Doncic scored 30 points, 10 rebounds four assists in his return from a three-game absence because of strained left calf. Game 5 is Monday night in Dallas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH