LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas native Devin Winfield has dreamt of driving for Monster Jam for as long as he can remember.

“I grew up going to Sam Boyd Stadium with my mom and dad,” Winfield said. “My earliest memories ever is going to Monster Jam, and from then I knew that’s what I wanted to do with my life.”

'It’s absolutely a dream come true,' Monster Jam driver makes hometown debut

After spending his life volunteering for Monster Jam and going through their university, Winfield made his debut with Team Throttle Monster in 2023. However, this weekend is the first time he will compete in his hometown.

“It’s absolutely a dream come true,” Winfield said. “I’m trying to let it all soak in and live in the moment.”

Winfield typically drives a Velociraptor truck, but this time he will sport the Earthshaker.

'I love my job:' Las Vegas native explains custom steering wheel ahead of hometown debut at Monster Jam

“It is to honor the hardworking men and women who construct the United States,” Winfield said. “My dad did heavy equipment construction here my whole life growing up, so for me personally, it means a lot to me because it’s kind of honoring him.”

Along with honoring his family, Winfield hopes his hometown debut inspires local youth to pursue their own dreams.

“It doesn’t matter if you want to be a monster truck driver, it doesn’t matter if you want to be a doctor, a veterinarian, if you want it to happen and you make it happen - you work hard for that dream,” Winfield said. “You don’t ever give up on it no matter what anyone says because I am living proof that it is possible.”

Winfield will start competition on Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. and the shows will go through Sunday, July 28 at the Thomas & Mack Center.