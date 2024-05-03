'It is just glorious': Southern Nevada's first-ever curling facility is now open

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After five years in the making, Curl Vegas was opened on Thursday by a community that has held the sport close to their hearts.

"Absolutely thrilled," Curl Vegas president, Brad Whitlock said. "It's brought tears to some of our eyes to finally have it happen after all this time."

Whitlock, along with 50 to 100 volunteers, raised around $1 million to bring the nonprofit to life.

"You'll have fun, you'll exercise, you'll meet new people, you'll make friends," National Women's Mexican Curling team member Karla Knepper said. "When it's 110 degrees outside and you walk in, it is just glorious."

The facility is kept at 40 degrees, and people from all backgrounds compete.

"I was hit with a roadside bomb in 2007," Air Force veteran Brad Knepper said. "Sometimes you get down with all of your pain and injuries, but two hours out on the ice you can kind of forget those things and focus on having fun."

Curl Vegas is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, check out curlvegas.com.