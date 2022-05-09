Indoor Football League to host next 3 national championships at Henderson's Dollar Loan Center

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Indoor Football League will host its next three national championship games at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, the league announced on Monday.

It's part of a three-year partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights and Dollar Loan Center, the organizations stated in a news release.

The IFL's national championship event was formerly known as The United Bowl, but will be rebranded as The Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship.

"More exciting details to surrounding this event to come, including opportunities to secure tickets, will be announced in the near future," an IFL spokesperson stated.

The championship game will be played on August 13 in Henderson, where the winners of the IFL's Western and Eastern Conference championship games will compete to be crowned the 13th IFL champion.

"It is great to see yet another premier sporting event call the Las Vegas Valley home," said Kerry Bubolz, president and co-CEO of the Vegas Golden Knights. "The community has embraced the Vegas Knight Hawks and I know our fans will enjoy seeing the best of the IFL compete in our building."

Tickets to the IFL championship can be reserved online at iflnationalchampionship.com.