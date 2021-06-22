Inaugural Las Vegas Rugby Cup announced for October at Allegiant Stadium

World-class international rugby will make its debut at the iconic Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in October 2021 with the announcement today of the inaugural Las Vegas Rugby Cup.

The USA Men’s National Rugby team, the Eagles, will host Ireland in a landmark rugby event on Oct. 30. The event is expected to occur annually with Las Vegas as the host city.

“It’s thrilling to host an international rugby event of this caliber in Las Vegas, and we can’t wait to welcome the teams and their fans to the Sports Capital of the World,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO and president. “Nothing can match the energy and excitement of game day in Las Vegas. We’re confident the teams and their fans will find the only-in-Vegas experiences they’ve come to expect, from incredible entertainment and dining to outstanding attractions and outdoor adventure.”

"Following an eventful summer, this fixture is exactly the growth we're excited to see for our Men's Eagles, with meaningful test matches at home against top nations,” said Ross Young, CEO of USA Rugby. “Allegiant Stadium is a first-class fan experience, and we're thrilled to partner on this venue’s first-ever rugby match."

"Matching up with Ireland for a second time this year, particularly on home soil, gives us a lot to look forward to,” said Gary Gold, USA Men's Head Coach. “Las Vegas has always put a spotlight on rugby, where we're excited to follow our Rugby World Cup qualification fixtures on such a big stage."

The Ireland rugby team shared their excitement for the new Las Vegas Rugby Cup, saying they always enjoy playing in the United States.

“Over the past few years, we have had some incredible experiences playing in the US, including beating the All Blacks for the first time in our history,” said Andy Farrell, Ireland Head Coach. “Our last fixture against the Eagles in New Jersey was another fantastic rugby experience. We are looking forward to the game in October and to reconnecting with Irish Rugby fans in the US.”

“Anytime we have played in the US we have had tremendous support either traveling from Ireland or Irish Rugby fans based in America,” said James Ryan, Ireland Captain for the upcoming July Tests. “We have been lucky to experience some great cities and stadia on our recent trips across the Atlantic, but Las Vegas will be special and to be the first rugby game played at Allegiant Stadium will just make it an even bigger occasion for players and fans alike.”

MGM Resorts International has signed on as the official resort partner. Organizers anticipate that the appeal of world-class international rugby, coupled with MGM Resorts’ award-winning hospitality, will offer fans a top-notch Las Vegas experience.

Stephanie Maes, MGM Resorts’ director of sports partnerships, said, “The Las Vegas Rugby Cup will be a marquee international event and great addition to the city’s Halloween weekend calendar. As the leader in the hospitality industry, we look forward to hosting the U.S. and Irish rugby fans and creating memorable experiences for them in the Sports Capital of the World.”

Ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. June 22 with public on-sale starting at 10 a.m. June 25.

Tickets start at $70 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005ACF1BD06533.

For more information on the Las Vegas Rugby Cup visit: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/events/detail/las-vegas-rugby-cup.

