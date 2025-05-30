LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While some locals root for the UNLV Rebels and others are members of the UNR Wolf Pack, both fan bases came together on Thursday evening to support the Aviators.

In-state rivals come together to cheer on the Las Vegas Aviators

“I love Las Vegas,” new Runnin’ Rebels head coach Josh Pastner said. "I’ve been coming here for 30 years, just being in the city with basketball.”

Pastner threw out the first pitch to start game three of the Aviators’ six-game series against the Oklahoma City Comets at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators are first in the Pacific Coast League West, currently leading in both offensive and defensive categories. They credit their team chemistry for their success throughout the month of May.

“Really, we just have a tight group,” Aviators second baseman Cooper Bowman said. “Everyone wants to play for each other, great clubhouse vibes, and we take it out onto the field, and that’s the fun thing about this team. It’s a big series for us, and we’re trying to win every one of them.”

The Aviators are back at home to host the Comets on Friday at 7:05 p.m.