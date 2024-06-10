'I'm going to go down in history': Frank 'The Ghost' Martin ready to face Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though Frank "The Ghost" Martin has not lost a fight in his career, MGM's 100th Card will be his toughest challenge yet as he prepares to face a fellow undefeated fighter, Gervonta "Tank" Davis on Saturday.

"It's super meaningful," Martin said. "I feel like the meaning of this fight for me is I'm going to go down in history."

Martin is 18-0 while Davis is 29-0, and the two sparred at Floyd Mayweather's gym years ago. This will be their first fight night going up against each other.

"Looking at it now, it [the sparring session] was like a measuring stick because after I got out of the ring I thought, 'that's not a fight; that's not a fight. That's off my radar,'" Martin said.

Davis last fought in April 2023 while Martin's most recent fight was last July. While Tank is a more established fighter than Ghost, the underdog is up for the challenge.

"It's motivation," Martin said. "This right here is one of the ones that will always be remembered; like when you talk boxing, you have to mention my name. Everybody knows Floyd Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, Gervonta Davis — the bigger names — and my name will be in those conversations with getting a win right here."

On top of getting a win, Martin looks to take home the "Freedom Belt" in honor of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 15 at MGM.