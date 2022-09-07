If Las Vegas Aces win Tuesday night against Seattle, the team will head to finals

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces head into tonight's game against Seattle with a 2-1 series lead.

A'ja Wilson is coming off of back to back games that saw her score 30+ points.

What's on the line?

If the Aces win tonight, they will play in the WNBA Finals. If they lose, a game five will be played on Thursday in Las Vegas to decide who goes on to the WNBA Finals.

Also, this is Becky Hammon's first season in the WNBA, and she's already making a quick impact by leading the Aces deep into the playoffs.

Game is at 7 p.m. tonight in Seattle.