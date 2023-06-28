Ice hockey legend, Wayne Gretzky featured on TOP LEGENDS' value-note

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ice hockey legend, Wayne Gretzky is at Circa Resort & Casino to unveil new, exclusive memorabilia.

Four-time Stanley Cup champion Gretzky is featured on a TOP LEGENDS' value-note.

Broadcast journalist and television personality, Cari Champion started the event Wednesday evening.

Champion explained the importance and how unique a TOP LEGENDS' value-note is.

There's security and technology in every value-note. In Gretzky's note, in micro-print invisible to the eye, there's text saying "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take."

Gretzky retired in 1999 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame the same year.

Petr Čech, a former professional soccer player, was introduced onto the stage with Champion. She asked him what it means for Gretzky to be a part of a value-note.

"It's the pleasure to remind [collectors] the greatness of the man and the player he represents," Čech said. "It brings many memories as well."

Gretzky's value-note is the first released. More value-notes are said to be released in a series to represent more legendary figures.

"We look at athletes as heroes," Gretzky said. "They never crumble under pressure and they continue to be the best player they can be at crucial times. Don't fear pressure, enjoy it."