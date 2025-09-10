Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

‘I don’t know how I’m alive’: Pirates fan recounts 21-foot fall onto field

Pirates fan Kavan Markwood is recovering after a 21-foot fall at PNC Park that broke his back and ribs. He calls it a tragic accident, not alcohol-related.
Cubs Pirates Baseball
Gene J. Puskar/AP
A fan lies on the warning track in right field of PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
Cubs Pirates Baseball
Posted

A Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell 21 feet from the stands at PNC Park in April is recovering and speaking publicly for the first time.

Kavan Markwood fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall in right field while reacting to a hit by designated hitter Andrew McCutchen.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Markwood said he is amazed to be alive.

"I don't know how I'm alive," he said. "I wake up with pain every day."

He broke his back, punctured a lung and fractured every rib in the fall.

Markwood called the fall a tragic accident. However, Pennsylvania’s Liquor Control Board has filed two charges against his friend, Ethan Kirkwood, for providing alcohol to a minor.

Markwood was 20 at the time of the incident. He said the incident had nothing to do with drinking.

“I just hope everyone knows that I fell and I didn’t jump over the railing. It was just a tragic accident,” he said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer