LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Hundreds of fans gathered to rally and send off the Vegas Golden Knights as they leave the valley for their next game.

The festivities happened Saturday afternoon outside City National Arena.

“Vegas is behind this team one hundred percent,” said Tad Gencarelli, attendee.

Saturday’s send-off event followed the VGK win against the L.A. Kings, 2-1 in overtime.

The players are now heading off to the next Stanley Cup Playoff game in Los Angeles.

The Knightline drumline, Chance the Mascot, and Metro Police officers were handing out gear to fans like Golden Knights flags, hockey pucks, and sticks.

Fans we spoke with say they couldn't be more proud of the team, and what they represent for Las Vegas.

“It means so much to the city, and for the community, and it’s just awesome as you can see,” says Gencarelli.