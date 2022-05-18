How one Knight Hawk's football player is also managing his own business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Javahn Ferguson is proof that you can do it all. Not only is he a linebacker for the Knight Hawks, but he's doing it all while balancing out a full time job.

"After the NFL Draft in 2020, the world kinda shut down," shared Ferguson. "So we all kinda had to find hobbies and do things."

The football player and entrepreneur decided to put his skills off the field to the test by starting his own business called "DreamVilla Designs."

Ferguson said, "I started off doing single family residential homes, renovations, and new builds. Different things like that and then as we've grown we've kinda dabbled into different spaces."

From million dollar homes to luxury gyms, Ferguson has worked on numerous projects, and it's only getting bigger.

"Everything was in Baton Rouge, Lousiana," stated Ferguson. "We've grown to we have projects in Ashburn, Virginia. We have projects in Houston, Texas. We have projects in Bay Area California. We're just recently having the blessing of branching out, and I'm sure Vegas is next!"

At the end of the day, the linebacker credits all of his success back to football.

"I try to relate everything back to football. Football gave me those intangibles. That hard work, time management, and sometimes that sacrifice," said Ferguson. "That's the big word when it comes to balancing both of this. It's sacrifice."