Hilary Knight is heading to Hockeytown in PWHL sign-and-trade deal between Detroit and Las Vegas

DETROIT (AP) — Hilary is officially headed to Hockeytown.

With the PWHL’s trade freeze lifting on Tuesday, the league announced five-time U.S. Olympian Hilary Knight's trade to Detroit as part of a sign-and-trade agreement reached with fellow expansion team Las Vegas last week.

Las Vegas is cashing in by acquiring Detroit’s first-round pick, which will give the team two top-five selections in the PWHL draft being held Wednesday in Detroit. Aside from being assigned the No. 5 choice, Las Vegas also gained Detroit’s selection, No. 3 overall.

The deal was first agreed to on June 8, during the second phase of the PWHL’s expansion signing process, with Las Vegas using its foundational offer to sign Knight to a one-year contract.

“Hilary Knight is one of the best and most accomplished players in women’s hockey history and is a significant addition to our roster ahead of our inaugural season,” Detroit GM Manon Rheaume said. ”In addition to the tremendous skill she will bring to the ice, her leadership and presence in the locker room and in the community and her desire to compete and to win a Walter Cup will be instrumental in shaping our culture and building our foundation.”

The full price to acquire the 36-year-old Knight was unclear until Monday, when the PWHL revealed the six-round draft order.

In adding Knight, one of the most decorated players in women’s hockey, Detroit gave up a valuable spot in a draft considered deep in high-end talent, including five U.S. players who won gold at the Milan Cortina Games.

Vancouver holds the first pick, followed by Seattle and now Las Vegas. The top-three consensus prospects are considered to be Wisconsin teammates Caroline Harvey and Laila Edwards and Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy. Projected to round out the top-five selections are fellow U.S. Olympians forwards Tessa Janecke (Penn State) and Kirsten Simms (Wisconsin).

“Having two picks in the first round of such an incredibly skilled draft class provides us the opportunity to add two players who will make an immediate and lasting impact on our team,” Las Vegas GM Dominique DiDia said.

Knight is on the move for a second straight offseason after being left unprotected by Seattle. She spent her first two PWHL seasons with Boston before signing with the expansion Torrent a year ago.

The longtime face of U.S. women’s hockey, Knight won her second Olympic gold medal in February. Though the U.S. captain said the Milan Cortina Olympics would be her last, Knight planned on continuing her pro career.

Knight finished last season with five goals and 14 points in 22 games with Seattle, while missing the final two months with a lower-body injury. A year earlier, she finished tied for the league lead with 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists).

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey