Here's what NFL events LVCVA requested to host in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the football season comes to an end, the NFL invites multiple organizations across the country to submit a letter of interested related to hosting marquee events.

Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to Las Vegas' interest in hosting future NFL events.

In a statement, they said the events include The Combine, The Draft, The Pro Bowl Games and The Super Bowl.

We, in conjunction with the Raiders, are invited to submit a letter of interest for all NFL tentpole events, and we submitted for all available years for the Draft, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. The Combine was one of the events we were invited to submit a letter of interest for, but due to scheduling conflicts at Allegiant Stadium over its event dates, we didn't end up submitting a letter to host.

The bids by LVCVA submitted for the Draft range from 2027 to 2031. The Pro Bowl bet is from 2026 to 2029 and the Super Bowl is from 2029 to 2033.