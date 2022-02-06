Watch
Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl's return

Associated Press
AFC tackle Mark Andrews (89), of the Baltimore Ravens, reacts with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14), of the Buffalo Bills, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), of the Kansas City Chiefs, after Andrews scored a touchdown in the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game against the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 18:57:47-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Chargers’ Justin Herbert hit Baltimore’s Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes to lead the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC in the return of the Pro Bowl.

New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass, and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL’s annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Herbert won the offensive MVP award. Maxx Crosby of the hometown Las Vegas Raiders won the defensive MVP award.

