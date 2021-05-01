Henderson turns into sports hub

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When fans think of sports towns, they may think of Boston, New York, Los Angeles and even Las Vegas in recent years.

It’s quickly becoming time to add Henderson to that list.

Several teams have found homes in Henderson.

The Raiders, Silver Knights and now the Aces have set up shop in the city.

Mayor Debra March said it’s the quality of life in the city that is drawing all these teams.

“It's a safe community,” she said. “We are the second safest community in America, so there's so many things that whether it's a business or a sports team is looking for a place to find a home, those are the things that they are looking for their employees.”

It started with the Raiders breaking ground on their headquarters in Henderson back in early 2019.

The partnership between the city and the team has continued to flourish.

Then the Silver Knights joined the party last February.

Both the Raiders and the Golden Knights franchises have made it their goal to be involved with the community.

“When we have community events, they are very engaged and they are very involved, investing in our priorities, too,” March said. “It's just exceptional to have these partners who care about our community and who care about our community's priorities.”

March said it has definitely given a boost to the economy in Henderson.

Between the Raiders and the Golden Knights, March said the teams have created more than 400 jobs in the city.

Those are permanent jobs, and not just for construction for team facilities.

She said those jobs will in turn lead to more economic growth.

“These are jobs that will support families who can buy a home, who will buy a car here, and invest in community benefits,” she said. “They will shop at the stores and eat at the restaurants. So it really does stimulate the economy and support the important things we are doing as a community here.”

Now, Raiders owner Mark Davis is giving the Aces a home in Henderson.

Back in February, he said that he will put the team at a facility right next to the Raiders. The 80,000-square-foot building will have two practice courts, locker rooms, their offices, training rooms and everything they need to be successful in southern Nevada.

He purchased the WNBA team from MGM back in January.

March said they are excited about this new partnership.

“We couldn't be happier to be working closely with him to make sure that the facility that's built that will include a leadership academy is a quality academy for our team and for our residents,” she said.

Some of the greats in southern Nevada sports are also making their way to Henderson.

The Golden Knights announced that the new Dollar Loan Center, where the Silver Knights will play, will also house the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

“Now to know that we have a permanent installation at the Dollar Loan Center is really going to allow us to showcase our hall of fame and athletes even more,” said Larry Brown with the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame back in March.

Over the years, the hall of fame has honored several organizations, families, teams and accomplished individuals.

This move continuing to solidify Henderson as a sports hub.

“The sports hall of fame, I think, will be a wonderful amenity for all of Southern Nevada, for all of the teams that have played here in this community. I'm so thrilled that they decided to put that into that facility,” March said.

The big question is could there be more sports teams that head to Henderson in the near future.

“I think there have been groups that we have been approached by and have had conversations with, but a lot of that is timing and of course attracting sports teams is a long game,” March said.

