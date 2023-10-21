Henderson Silver Knights win home opener vs San Jose Barracuda

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights came Into tonight on a roll and were looking to extend that streak In front of home town fans for the first time this season and boy did the fans get what they wanted, as the Silver Knights picked up the home dub and stay undefeated (3-0-0).

San Jose are the first to break through on the Power Play to make it 1-0.

But then Brendan Brisson is the one who scores the first home goal for the Silver Knights this season.

They go into the second tied and then the Silver Knights scored three goals within the first four minutes of the period, and just like that It's 4-1.

But the Barracuda just won't go away.....they score two more In the period and It's a one-goal game heading Into the third.

Then with six minutes left to play, the Barracuda score and It's tied.

Then with less than four to go, Sheldon Rempal snipes one in to retake the lead, and that would be the dagger.

The Silver Knights win 5-4, and after the game players and coaches say this was a great team win in front of a home crowd.

'Everyone battled hard...especially Jiri (Patera)," Silver Knights forward Mason Morelli said. "Jiri was awesome for us tonight. We're just looking to build some chemistry, build our game and get better each day."

"Give our guys a lot of credit," Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig said. "We have some new guys here, we have some young guys here. We're finding ways to win games. We're having some really good spurts of hockey.....other things we need to correct, but I give those guys in the dressing room a lot of credit."

The Silver Knights will be back tomorrow once again facing off against the Barracuda at 1pm.

​Their next game on Vegas 34 will be Friday, November 17th.