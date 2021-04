LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights continue to shine bright in their inaugural season.

The team skated past the Tucson Roadrunners 3:1.

The highlight of the night was a goal from forward Cody Glass.

He put the puck between his legs and bounced it off the post to put the game on ice.

Glass was just called down to the team but coach Manny says he's on a mission.

The Silver Knights take on Tucson again today and Saturday.