Henderson Silver Knights to play first hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center

HENDERSON (KTNV) — According to the Henderson Silver Knights press release, the team will play their inaugural game at the brand-new Dollar Loan Center on Saturday.

The Henderson Silver Knights announced on March 28 plans for their first game at The Dollar Loan Center, their brand-new state-of-the-art arena in Henderson. The team will drop the puck against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, at 7 p.m. PT.

Limited quantities of single-game tickets for tonight can be found here.

Here are some of the events planned for the night according to the press release:

THE TILTYARD

Located just outside of the main entryway to The Dollar Loan Center, the Tiltyard will feature a stage with a DJ, inflatables, yard games, concessions, food trucks and more, beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT.

SILVER CARPET

To celebrate the team's first game at the arena, a Silver Carpet event in the Tiltyard will start at 4 p.m. PT. Fans can expect appearances from all of their favorite Henderson Silver Knights players and coaching staff, as well as special guests.

JERSEY AUCTION

To celebrate the Henderson Silver Knight’s first game at The Dollar Loan Center, in conjunction with Dollar Loan Center, the team will wear exclusive jerseys during the game. The jerseys will be available for auction starting at 5:45 p.m. PT on Saturday and the auction will conclude in the third period when the clock hits the 10-minute mark. Fans can bid by visiting this website by texting “HSKDLC” to 76278. Jerseys will be signed and available for pick up the week or two following the game.

INSIDE