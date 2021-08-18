Henderson Silver Knights start preseason schedule in Tucson on Oct. 6

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights released their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The Silver Knights will open the preseason on the road at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Oct. 6 for a 6:30 p.m. puck drop against the Roadrunners. Henderson will then return home for two games at the Orleans Arena, hosting the Roadrunners on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. Both home games will begin at 7 p.m.

All three Silver Knights preseason contests will be broadcast on 1230AM The Game (KLAV) with Silver Knights play-by-play voice Brian McCormack.

Limited full season memberships for the 2021-22 season are currently available here or by calling 702-645-4259.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2021 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Wed. Oct. 6 @ TUC: 6:30 p.m. – Tucson Convention Center Arena

Sun. Oct. 10 vs TUC: 7:00 p.m. – Orleans Arena

Mon. Oct. 11 vs TUC: 7:00 p.m. – Orleans Arena