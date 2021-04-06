Watch
Henderson Silver Knights single-game tickets on sale for April home games

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 13:00:44-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights released further information Tuesday about seating options for the team's home games in April.

Single-game tickets are on sale that fans can purchase after creating an account with 20 percent arena capacity under the current COVID guidelines.

The team says all tickets will be sold online but fans can reach out to the ticketing team at 702-645-4259.

Silver Knights' April home game schedule is below:

  • Thurs. Apr. 15 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.
  • Sat. Apr. 17 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.
  • Sun. Apr.18 vs. TUC: 5 p.m.
  • Tues. Apr. 20 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.
  • Thurs. Apr. 22 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.
