Henderson Silver Knights set to face Tuscon Roadrunners for first match of two-game series

Posted at 2:14 PM, Nov 25, 2023
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Silver Knights will return to their home ice on Saturday for the first of a two-game series against the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Silver Knights are looking to get back in the win column as they come off a three-game losing streak. Currently, the team stands at 9 - 5 and is ranked fourth in the Pacific Division.

Players to watch during this game include forward Brendan Brisson, who has tallied seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last five games. So far this season, Brisson has earned a star of the night in three straight home games.

Forward Grigori Denisenko has also emerged as a stand-out player with six points (three goals, three assists) over the team's last five games. He also leads the team in overtime winners with two goals, once against Colorado on the road and once against San Jose at home.

Gage Quinney, another forward, is also only one goal away from 100 career goals in the American Hockey League!

Missing from the ice tonight will be goaltender Jesper Vikman, who is currently labeled as "week-to-week."

Puck drops at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, only on Vegas 34.

