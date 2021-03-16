Henderson Silver Knights partnering with Hijole Tequila

The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the organization has entered into a multi-year sponsorship with Hijole Tequila, making Hijole an official tequila sponsor of the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Guadalajara, Mexico based company, whose parent company is XOY Capital, is best known for their award-winning Ultra-Premium Silver Tequila.

As an official tequila sponsor of the Henderson Silver Knights, Hijole will receive branding rights to one bar at the Henderson Event Center, the future home of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Hijole will also obtain title sponsorship to one Silver Knights home game per year for the duration of the term, as well as in-arena signage, advertisements, presence on the team website and co-branded marketing opportunities.