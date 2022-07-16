Henderson Silver Knights hold auditions for 2022-23 Jesters promo team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights announced auditions for the 2022-23 Jesters promo team on Saturday, July 16.

The team is asking for individuals “who can deliver an engaging, family-friendly and entertaining experience for our Silver Knights fans.”

According to a press release, the HSK describes the Jesters as “a diverse group of men and women who energize the crowd, enhance the production, and entertain fans with a unique set of skills.”

Jesters are also responsible for being team ambassadors throughout the community for the 2022-23 season.