Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Henderson Silver Knights hold auditions for 2022-23 Jesters promo team

Henderson Silver Knights.jpg
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS
Henderson Silver Knights.jpg
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 13:27:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights announced auditions for the 2022-23 Jesters promo team on Saturday, July 16.

The team is asking for individuals “who can deliver an engaging, family-friendly and entertaining experience for our Silver Knights fans.”

According to a press release, the HSK describes the Jesters as “a diverse group of men and women who energize the crowd, enhance the production, and entertain fans with a unique set of skills.”

Jesters are also responsible for being team ambassadors throughout the community for the 2022-23 season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH