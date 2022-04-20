Henderson Silver Knights head coach to take leave of absence

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Manny Viveiros, the Henderson Silver Knights head coach, will take a leave of absence to start his next steps of recovery as he tackles prostate cancer according to a press release from the team.

The team said, “beginning this week, Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros will be taking a medical leave of absence to undergo the next steps of his recovery."

Assistant coach Jamie Heward will assume the lead role in the interim alongside assistant coach Joel Ward, goal tending coach Fred Brathwaite, and video coach Andrew Doty.