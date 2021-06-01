Henderson Silver Knights goaltender named outstanding AHL goaltender for 2020-21

The American Hockey League has announced that Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson has won the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender for the 2020-21 season, as voted by coaches, players, and media members in each of the league’s 28 active member cities.

This is Thompson’s third major end-of-year award, having been named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team and the Pacific Division All-Star Team last week.

Thompson, 24, appeared in 23 regular-season games in his first season with the Silver Knights, leading all AHL goaltenders with a .943 save percentage. He led AHL rookies, and ranked second among all goaltenders, with 16 wins while going 16-6-1. He also ranked second in the AHL and led all rookies with a 1.96 goals-against average, and his two shutouts were tied for the league lead.

The Calgary, Alberta native was named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month in February and March, the first goaltender to win the award in consecutive months since December 2017 and the second rookie to do so dating back to 1996-97.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson held opponents to two goals or fewer in 15 of his 23 outings, and his .943 save percentage was the highest recorded in an AHL season since 2009-10, when Brent Krahn posted a .945 save percentage for the Texas Stars.

Thompson also went 3-2 in post-season play with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage to lead the Silver Knights to the Pacific Division Final.

Thompson signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 13, 2020. He was the starting goaltender for the first game in Silver Knights history, a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign on February 6. He also made his NHL debut for the Golden Knights on March 10 against the Minnesota Wild, stopping both shots he faced in 8:15 of relief work.

Prior to his professional career, Thompson earned Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year honors in 2019 at Brock University. He also won the WHL Championship in 2015-16 with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

