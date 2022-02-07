Henderson Silver Knight's Gage Quinney is the definition of "Vegas Born."

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gage Quinney is the definition of “Vegas Born.” He’s a chip off the old ice block and is quick to credit his success to his father Ken, a former standout player for the Las Vegas Thunder.

“He's the one, he’s the reason I'm here," said Quinney. "He took the time when I was younger to develop me and still to this day teaches me what I want to do good, what I do wrong."

Long before anyone in Southern Nevada was into hockey, Quinney was a regular on the ice.

The 26-year-old stated, “I don't think I ever would have thought people would fall in love with hockey. Growing up, you'd hear all the jokes on if you played hockey. They'd ask you play on sand in Vegas and stuff like that.”

The arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 has not just captured Las Vegas by storm, but it’s also provided a special opportunity for Quinney.

On February 22, 2020, he became the first native Nevadan to play in an NHL game, making his debut for his hometown team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I don't even know if I could really describe it. It’s just a dream come true," said Quinney. "And get to play in the NHL was just awesome. And then for your hometown team was even better. “

From being a local kid and playing for his local team, he's well aware of this golden opportunity.

Quinney said, “I just think I'm very grateful. I get to live at home, play for the hometown team in the old arena where I used to watch the Wranglers play. I'm just very grateful for it and I wouldn't change it any other way.”