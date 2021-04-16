Henderson Silver Knights deliver an amazing season for fans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights came at a time when our community was in mourning following 1 October.

Now the Henderson Silver Knights have delivered for fans during an uncertain time.

Rewriting hockey history in Henderson, the Silver Knights have made an impact in their inaugural season.

The team recorded the most wins through 10 games for a first year team.

That continued through 15 games thanks to a potent offense and goaltender Logan Thompson who leads the league in save percentage and is second in wins and goals against average.

Their historic run has cooled off as of late but they still remain one of the best teams in the league.

The hot start has not been lost on the team but the Silver Knights are also happy to represent Henderson, Las Vegas and Clark County.

And the buzz for the Silver Knights is continuing to grow with each game and each win.

The support is also growing inside The Orleans Arena with more fans being allowed to watch from the stands.

The team looks forward to a packed building one day.