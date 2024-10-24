Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Henderson Silver Knights celebrates Hispanic heritage with Noche De Los HSK

Despite the Henderson Silver Knights losing to the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday night at home, the team celebrated Hispanic heritage throughout the game.
The Henderson Silver Knights recognized Hispanic heritage by celebrating "Noche De Los HSK," at their game against the San Jose Barracuda at Lee's Family Form on Wednesday.
Henderson Silver Knights
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights lost to the San Jose Barracuda 5-2 on Wednesday at Lee's Family Forum, but there were positives throughout the evening, one being "Noche De Los HSK."

“It means a lot to me as a Mexican seeing the Silver Knights give the mariachis a chance, the wrestlers who just came up. We remember the other Mexicans that came before us and that’s always important," Henderson local Gary Winthorpe said.

Dysin Mayo and Matyas Sapovaliv scored HSK's two goals of the night. The team is back home on Friday to celebrate Nevada Day and play San Jose at 11 a.m. in their second matchup.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH