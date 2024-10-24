Henderson Silver Knights celebrates Hispanic heritage with Noche De Los HSK

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights lost to the San Jose Barracuda 5-2 on Wednesday at Lee's Family Forum, but there were positives throughout the evening, one being "Noche De Los HSK."

“It means a lot to me as a Mexican seeing the Silver Knights give the mariachis a chance, the wrestlers who just came up. We remember the other Mexicans that came before us and that’s always important," Henderson local Gary Winthorpe said.

Dysin Mayo and Matyas Sapovaliv scored HSK's two goals of the night. The team is back home on Friday to celebrate Nevada Day and play San Jose at 11 a.m. in their second matchup.