Henderson Silver Knights announce launch of 'Forge The Knight' campaign for 2023-24 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights announced the launch of a new team campaign earlier this week. The team is calling it, “Forge the Knight."

According to a news release from the team, the campaign will begin a "new chapter for the Silver Knights' brand."

“After months of work, our team is thrilled to roll out our new Forge the Knight campaign,” said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. “We’re proud to represent the Henderson community and fans can still expect to see our ‘Home Means Henderson’ branding. But as we head into our fourth season of Silver Knights hockey, we are excited to unveil a refreshed brand vision that perfectly aligns with who we are as an organization today.”

Through the campaign, the word "forge" will take on two different meanings — "forge" meaning "a workshop where metal is heated," and "forge" as in "the act of forming or creating something."

Team officials say these elements "highlight the pride" the Silver Knights have in influencing the next generation of Vegas Golden Knights.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, fans can expect to see nods to the “Forge the Knight” campaign on social media, in digital assets, and in branding at The Dollar Loan Center.

The Silver Knights will play their first home game of the season against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. PT.

Single-game tickets are on-sale now at hendersonsilverknights.com to purchase.