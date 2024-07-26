Henderson pro teams, police give out school supplies in Back To School Bash

HENDERSON (KTNV) — With another school year right around the corner, Henderson-based pro teams and local police officers joined forces to help out valley students.

On Thursday night at Lee's Family Forum, the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks, Vegas Thrill, and Las Vegas Desert Dogs put on the second annual Back to School Bash. In partnership with the Henderson Police Department, an estimated 3,000 students were given free school supplies.

On top of lunch boxes, paper, folders, markers, crayons, scissors, and more, the event gave locals a fun time. From bounce houses to superheroes and SWAT cars to police motorcycles, teams, and cops allowed the community to come together for a good, fun cause.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters was there to check out the packed scene. Hear from a Vegas native playing in the Golden Knights organization, the Silver Knights and Knight Hawks director of marketing, a Henderson police officer, and some local kids about the big night prepping for the next school year.

