Henderson Little League makes history with three girls' softball teams heading to state tournament

For the first time ever, Henderson Little League is sending three girls' softball teams to the Nevada state tournament after each won their District 2 championship.

The teams competed in a league that spans 10 teams across the Las Vegas Valley before securing their spots in the state tournament.

VIDEO: Channel 13 talks to girls' softball teams heading to state tournament

"Even if we have our tough moments, we just break through, and we usually win, and if we still lost, we just keep pushing ourselves to get better," one player said.

During a special ceremony, players were presented with their championship banners, rings, and trophies — marking not just their victories but a significant advancement for women's sports.

The Nevada state tournament begins July 10 at Stephanie Lynn Craig Park.

