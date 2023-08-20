Henderson Little League advances in World Series after 7-1 win against North Dakota

(KTNV) — The Henderson Little League All-Stars advance in the World Series after defeating North Dakota Sunday.

"Great win today, Henderson All-Stars!" said Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo. "You're making Nevada proud — we're all rooting for you!"

Great win today, Henderson All-Stars!



You’re making Nevada proud — we’re all rooting for you! https://t.co/aJv4kaLIFj — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) August 20, 2023

The game was in Williamsport, PA, between the Midwest and Mountain Region at Lamade & Volunteer Stadiums.

Henderson is representing Nevada for the Little League. The All-Stars won against Fargo Little League representing North Dakota.

The team won 7-1.

"Congratulations to the Henderson All-Stars on another critical win at the Little League World Series! I want to thank the local businesses hosting watch parties and all who are cheering our boys on as they represent the best of Henderson and Nevada to the world. Let’s keep the momentum going!" Mayor Romero said.

Henderson's next game is Tuesday at 12 p.m. They will play the losing team between the Southeast and Northwest Region.