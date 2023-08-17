Henderson Ignite set to face-off against Perth Wildcats in NBA G League Invitational Game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NBA G League Ignite is set to face off against the Perth Wildcats, an Australia-based team, in two preseason match-ups scheduled for next month.

The games — scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, and Friday, Sept. 8 — are part of the NBA G League's inaugural Invitational Game. Both teams will feature several top 2024 NBA Draft prospects, organizers say, including the Ignite's Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland and Perth’s Alexandre Sarr.

In the past three years, the Ignite has produced four top 10 NBA Draft picks, which is the most by any program within that timespan. Previous prospects included Jalen Green (2021, No. 2, Houston Rockets), Jonathan Kuminga (2021, No. 7, Golden State Warriors), Dyson Daniels (2022, No. 8, New Orleans Pelicans), and Scoot Henderson (2023, No. 3, Portland Trail Blazers).

Single-game tickets to both games at The Dollar Loan Center are now on sale. To purchase, please click here, or visit https://www.axs.com/.

Both games will be airing live on NBA TV and the NBA App on Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. each night.