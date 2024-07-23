Heat beat Grizzlies 120-118 in OT thriller to win Summer League championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NBA season hasn't officially started yet, but it looks like we already have a "game of the year" candidate.

Summer League wrapped up Monday, where the Miami Heat edged the Memphis Grizzles in a thrilling 120-118 overtime win to secure the championship inside Thomas and Mack Center.

Both teams would spend the last seconds of the fourth quarter exchanging clutch 3s and would send it to overtime at 113 apiece.

Unlike a typical NBA overtime game, the first team to hit a certain score (120) would be named the winner.

Pelle Larsson would score the game-winning shot after driving to the basket and hitting a running shot.

Josh Christopher would be named the MVP after finishing with a team-high 24 points and three blocks.

After the game, Christopher and Miami Heat Summer League head coach Dan Bisaccio said as clutch as individuals were, this was a team win.

"We had the best team in Summer League because of the individuals that were on the floor," Christopher said. "What can stop a team from succeeding when you have these kind of individuals is if we don't collaborate. Thankfully, some of us have already played together. It was a matter of just fitting in the puzzle pieces, and we did that."

"That collective grit and toughness...and willingness to just continue to find solutions when things aren't going the right way...I think that led to a lot of success," Bisaccio said.