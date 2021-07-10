Watch
'He loves to win': Durant seeking a third Olympic gold medal

John Locher/AP
Kevin Durant, center, prepares for a drill with teammates during practice for USA Basketball, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
USA Basketball
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 18:04:49-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball didn't blow up Kevin Durant's phone with repeated calls to beg and plead for him to play in the Tokyo Olympics.

It was a much more dignified process: They asked, then they waited.

It was the right move.

Already an owner of two Olympic gold medals, Durant ultimately chose to try for three.

The Brooklyn Nets forward will lead the U.S. Olympic team into Tokyo this month and could become just the second men's player in USA Basketball history to win three golds, joining Carmelo Anthony.

