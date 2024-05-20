Hall of Fame Series returns to Las Vegas for college basketball's opening night

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina has another splashy opening planned.

The Gamecocks will take on Michigan at the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas on Nov. 4 to tip off the season. A year ago, South Carolina began their undefeated, championship season by defeating Notre Dame in Paris.

“We’re excited to have another great destination and event to start our 2024-25 season, for our team and for our FAMS,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “The Hall of Fame Series has become an incredible showcase for the country’s best teams in both men’s and women’s basketball, and we’re looking forward to adding our names to that slate this season."

"We were proud to be approached for this opportunity to open the 2024-2025 season at the Hall of Fame Series and it's not every year you get the chance to test yourselves this early against the defending national champions," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "It will be special for our program to be on the national stage and we are grateful to be heading to Las Vegas for this prestigious event."

The game will be the first between the Gamecocks and Wolverines since 1995. South Carolina leads the all-time series 3-0.

The win over Notre Dame last season began a perfect run for the Gamecocks, who finished 38-0 to become just the tenth undefeated champions in women's basketball history.

The men's game of the Las Vegas doubleheader features Texas and Ohio State.

It will be the first time the teams have met during the regular season and just the second time overall.

The last time they faced each other was in the NIT's Second Round on March 17, 1986.

"Everyone at The University of Texas is excited to compete in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas event as part of College Basketball's Opening Night," Texas coach Rodney Terry said. "What an opportunity it is for our program to tip-off the season by facing a well-coached, big-time opponent in Ohio State and getting the chance to do it in T-Mobile Arena in front of a national television audience."

"We are excited to be a part of the Hall of Fame Series to help open up the first day of the college basketball season in Las Vegas," Ohio State coach Jake Diebler said. "T-Mobile Arena plus two great teams ... can't wait!"

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Series are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 on the Hall of Fame's website.